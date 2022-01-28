RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

An evening of fun & shopping as PUMA hosts DAVIDO to a meet & greet event at the Palms Mall, Lekki

Following the successful unveiling of Davido as a global ambassador for the fitness and sportswear powerhouse PUMA, Persianas Retail (Nigeria’s official retail partners to PUMA) hosted an exclusive meet and greet with the star.

The event compered by SuperSports TV host and commentator - ChueyChu, held at The PUMA flagship store at Palms Mall, Lekki. Guests had a fun time with various activities which included an interactive session with Davido, karaoke, in-store basketball games, dance and the grand auction of a mural basketball autographed by Davido. Attendees had their fill of delicious canapes and assorted cocktails provided by Martell.

In attendance were influencers such as Akin Faminu, Harmony Adenipekun, Olarenwaju Hector amongst others, A-list Socialites, and esteemed customers of the brand.

While answering questions at the interactive session, Davido mentioned to guests and media that an amazing new collaboration with PUMA was in the works and that fashion lovers the world over could look forward to purchasing items from the exclusive, limited collection.

Executive Director of Persianas Retail Limited, Mrs Ayo Amusan thanked all guests in attendance, as well as customers of the brand and fans of Davido in general for the continued loyalty and positive energy and engagement with the brand, which has been further amplified by the unveiling of Davido.

She also expressed Persianas Retail’s commitment to being the fashion retailer that brings customers in Nigeria and Africa at large closer to the best global fashion brands via it’s multi-brand physical and online store - The Mix Africa.

