An evening of fun & shopping as PUMA hosts DAVIDO to a meet & greet event at the Palms Mall, Lekki

In attendance were influencers such as Akin Faminu, Harmony Adenipekun, Olarenwaju Hector amongst others, A-list Socialites, and esteemed customers of the brand.

While answering questions at the interactive session, Davido mentioned to guests and media that an amazing new collaboration with PUMA was in the works and that fashion lovers the world over could look forward to purchasing items from the exclusive, limited collection.

Executive Director of Persianas Retail Limited, Mrs Ayo Amusan thanked all guests in attendance, as well as customers of the brand and fans of Davido in general for the continued loyalty and positive energy and engagement with the brand, which has been further amplified by the unveiling of Davido.

She also expressed Persianas Retail’s commitment to being the fashion retailer that brings customers in Nigeria and Africa at large closer to the best global fashion brands via it’s multi-brand physical and online store - The Mix Africa.

