Well, it may no more be a hypothetical situation because that’s what is alleged to have happened in a dramatic video circulating online.

The video shows a group of young men reported to be internet fraudsters better known in Nigeria as “yahoo boys” beating up another set of “yahoo boys” who allegedly defrauded them.

Nigerian local media reported that the yahoo boys being punished in the video were not smart enough to cover their tracks after defrauding the other yahoo boys, so they were easily tracked down.

The alleged cyber fraudsters stripped half-naked their colleague fraudsters and beat them up among other forms of corporal punishment.

Watch the video below: