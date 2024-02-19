Accident at Lagos-Abeokuta expressway injures 3 persons

The FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, Anthony Uga, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, that the accident, which involved a truck and a container, occurred in the early hours of Monday.

He said that one of the vehicles coming from Lagos collided with the one coming from Abeokuta. The sector commander said that three persons sustained varying degrees of injuries from the crash.

“The victims had been taken to the General Hospital, Ota, for intensive treatment while our operatives had been deployed to ease flow of traffic in the area,” he said.

Uga attributed the accident to reckless driving and speeding. He implored motorists to be cautious and exercise patience as so as not to compound the problem for FRSC personnel and other sister agencies in controlling traffic in the area.

Uga advised motorists to take alternative routes and cooperate with the FRSC personnel and those of other sister agencies controlling traffic on the axis to ease the free flow of traffic. He also urged motorists to reduce speed and adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to prevent avoidable crashes on the road.