Abba Kyari says Hushpuppi tricked Police to arrest fellow fraudster in N451 billion scam

United States court documents unsealed this week alleged that Hushpuppi arranged for Kyari to have one Kelly Chibuzo Vincent arrested following a conflict over an ongoing scam the two were running on a businessman.

The two fraudsters conspired with others to steal more than $1.1 million from a businessperson attempting to finance the construction of a school for children in Qatar.

A dispute between the duo forced Vincent to contact the victim to expose the fraud, prompting his partner to take him out with a high-ranking law enforcement officer in Nigeria.

According to the affidavit, Kyari carried out the request and sent Hushpuppi photographs of an imprisoned Vincent, as well as account details for his payment.

In a statement released on Thursday, July 29, 2021, Kyari said no money exchanged hands, and he was tricked into arresting Vincent two years ago.

He said Hushpuppi had alleged that Vincent threatened to kill his family in Nigeria, and begged the Police Force to take action.

"We traced and arrested the suspect and after investigations, we discovered there wasn't an actual threat to anyone's life, and they are long time friends who have money issues between them," he said.

Kyari also revealed that the suspect was immediately released on bail, but the relationship between the two didn't end there.

He said Hushpuppi had admired native clothes and caps he saw on his social media page and arranged for something similar to be made for him.

The police officer acted as middleman between the fraudster and the cloth merchant.

"Nobody demanded any money from Abbas Hushpuppi and nobody collected any money from him," he said, maintaining that his hands are clean.

Kyari is the commander of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team and highly regarded in security circles.

He was recently honoured by the House of Representatives for his hard work and outstanding performance.

The 46-year-old has in the past faced serious allegations of misconduct, but has faced no serious investigations.

Court filings made public this week show Hushpuppi has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, with the schemes causing more than $24 million in losses.