Hushpuppi agrees to plead guilty and could spend 20 years in jail

Evan Ratliff who writes for Bloomberg, tweets that Hushpuppi "will face up to 20 years in prison at sentencing.

"In his plea agreement, Abbas admitted to laundering money from the Malta Bank heist and the BEC attacks on a Premier League club, another UK firm, and an American law firm, as well as additional schemes.

"Abbas' plea agreement, which involved crimes allegedly perpetrated by North Korean state sponsored hackers, was heavily redacted and many of the filings in the case remain sealed."

Hushpuppi was arrested by Dubai police on June 10, 2020, alongside 11 other members of his gang which include Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka ‘Woodberry.’

Dubai police accused the suspects of “committing crimes outside the UAE (United Arab Emirates), including money-laundering, cyber fraud, hacking, criminal impersonation, scamming individuals, banking fraud and identity theft."

He was flown to Chicago after being expelled from the UAE.