9-yr-old lion in OAU kills its caretaker during feeding

The victim identified as Olabode Olawuyi was a Veterinary Technologist, who is said to have been in charge of the institution’s zoological garden for more than 10 years.

While confirming the incident, Abiodun Olarewaju, the Public Relations Officer of the university said the lion attacked Olawuyi when he was feeding it and other lions, adding that efforts to rescue him from the lion’s den were not successful.

He said, “Mr Olawuyi has been taking care of the lions since they were born on campus about 9 years ago but, tragically, the male lion killed the man who had been feeding them.

“The other members of staff who were at the scene of the incident did everything within their power to rescue their boss but the wild cat had already caused severe fatalities.”

He continued, “Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebayo Simeon BAMIRE, was informed, on arrival, by the Acting Director of the University Health and Medical Centre Dr. Tirimisiyu Olatunji, that all first aid and medical efforts to save the life of the victim proved abortive.

“Saddened by this tragic event, the aggressive Lion has been euthanized.”

Following the tragedy, the university management informed the victim’s wife and children about the incident and urged them to take solace in God.

“The University management has sent a delegation to the widow and children of the deceased, imploring them to take solace in God who gives life and also has the power to take life,” Olanrewaju added.

