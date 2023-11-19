ADVERTISEMENT
76-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping, impregnating teenager in Ogun

The state government called on parents to stop withdrawing rape cases from the law.

76-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping, impregnating teenager in Ogun [inemac]
Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in Ogun, Mrs Adijat Adeleye, told newsmen in Abeokuta on Saturday that the septuagenarian would be arraigned to get justice for the victim.

She expressed worries about the increasing rate of sexual abuse in the country and appealed to victims to always speak up.

She also called on parents to stop withdrawing rape cases from the law.

“The incidence of people going to report rape cases to the police only to turn around to withdraw such cases is increasing.

“Parents are advised to report cases of violation of their children and wards to the police and not withdraw such cases until justice is served.

“Withdrawing cases of violation from the law serves as an impetus for perpetrators to continue in the crime,’’ Adeleye said.

