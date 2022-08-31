7 people rescued, others trapped as 3-storey building collapses in Kano

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, who disclosed this development, all the rescued victims of the collapsed building are currently receiving treatment at a hospital they were immediately rushed to.

“All the seven persons that have so far been rescued are currently receiving medical attention at the hospital. All those evacuated from the collapsed building are alive and have been moved to hospital for medical attention,” Abdullahi said.

Speaking further, the fire service chief said the rescue operation was still ongoing, adding that men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), amongst others were in the scene to rescue more trapped victims of the collapse.

Abdullahi added that an excavator had been deployed to the scene of the incident to boost the efforts being made to rescue all the trapped victims.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, had suspended the swearing-in ceremony of commissioners-designate earlier scheduled for today (Wednesday, August 31).

Ganduje suspended the ceremony to honour the victims of the market building collapse, as he sympathized with their families.