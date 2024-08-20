ADVERTISEMENT
58-year-old man dies during 19-day fasting in Lagos, no foul play suspected

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deceased younger brother reported the incident to the Police on Monday.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos. Hundeyin said that the incident happened in the Alagbado axis of the state on Monday at about 6:00 am.

He said the deceased younger brother, whose name was not also mentioned, reported the incident at the Alagbado Police Division at about 7 pm on Monday. According to him, the younger brother said his brother died while allegedly undergoing 19 days of dry fasting.

Hundeyin said, “No foul play suspected, family demands to convey the corpse for burial”.

News Agency Of Nigeria

