4 injured in head-on collision between bus & car on Lagos-Badagry expressway

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commander stated that the accident was due to dangerous driving by the two drivers.

William Manga, the unit commander, of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Badagry Command, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

The accident occurred at about 3:20 pm, near the Agbo-Malu Bus Stop, Age-Mowo axis of the expressway.

“Our personnel were alerted about the accident immediately, and we got to the scene at 3:23 pm, three minutes after they were alerted.

“The Mazda commercial bus, with registration number ABJ 95 YJ and a Toyota car, with registration number KTU 339 YJ, coming from Badagry, were involved in a head-on collision.

“18 persons were involved in the accident but four of them sustained varying degrees of injury.

“The four injured persons have been taken to General Hospital, Badagry, for treatment,” he said.

The commander stated that the accident was due to dangerous driving by the two drivers. He said that the two vehicles involved in the accident had been removed and taken to the FRSC office in Badagry.

Manga appealed to passengers to always caution drivers against speeding, while he also urged motorists plying the road to be conscious of their speed on the one-lane expressway.

