ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

4 injured as fire engulfs filing station in Badagry, Lagos State

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that attendants were dispensing petrol inside jerry cans and sacks around 1:00am at the back of the station when the explosion occurred.

4 injured as fire engulfs filing station in Badagry, Lagos State
4 injured as fire engulfs filing station in Badagry, Lagos State

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that attendants were dispensing petrol inside jerry cans and sacks around 1:00am at the back of the station when the explosion occurred. According to a source, those who sustained injury were quickly rushed to General Hospital in Badagry before the arrival of fire service men.

They are selling fuel which are to be smuggled out of the country immediately when there was a sudden explosion.

“The fire destroyed some part of the station before the arrival of the men of the Lagos Fire Service.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those who suffered fatal injury were taken to the hospital, while those with minor injuries were treated within,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Isaac Dossa, the Station Head, Badagry Fire Service, Lagos said they received an emergency call at 1:15 am about the incident and they proceeded to the scene immediately.

“We got to the scene of the fire incident around 1:25 am and the fire was put off around 3:55 am same day

“They have taken most of the victims of the fire incident to general hospital before our arrival,” Dossa said.

NAN correspondent who visited the emergency unit of the hospital saw four men with various injuries laying down in pain at the unit. Some of their relatives gathered at the entry of the hospital wanting to see them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Olatunde Bakare, the Medical Director of the hospital said the victims were brought to the hospital around 1:30am. He said that the doctor and nurses on duty attended to them promptly. According to Bakake, they are currently receiving treatment at the emergency unit of the hospital.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Niger assembly passes ₦613.9 billion 2024 budget

Niger assembly passes ₦613.9 billion 2024 budget

Governor Eno declares January 2 work-free for New year thanksgiving service

Governor Eno declares January 2 work-free for New year thanksgiving service

Governor Akeredolu died in Germany due to complications from prostate cancer

Governor Akeredolu died in Germany due to complications from prostate cancer

Akeredolu’s death huge loss to Yoruba race and Nigeria - Ooni of Ife

Akeredolu’s death huge loss to Yoruba race and Nigeria - Ooni of Ife

Gov Mbah signs Enugu State’s 2024 budget into law within 2 weeks

Gov Mbah signs Enugu State’s 2024 budget into law within 2 weeks

President Tinubu mourns passing of Ondo Governor Akeredolu

President Tinubu mourns passing of Ondo Governor Akeredolu

3 reasons countries around the world want to break up with the dollar

3 reasons countries around the world want to break up with the dollar

FCCPC slams $110m fine on British American Tobacco Nigeria for multiple violations

FCCPC slams $110m fine on British American Tobacco Nigeria for multiple violations

Former Akwa Ibom Governor Udom, successor Eno address rumours of cold war

Former Akwa Ibom Governor Udom, successor Eno address rumours of cold war

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The suspect, Monday Agbowade [Punch]

Police arrest man for defiling 11-year-old girl in Ogun

Police arrest man for allegedly stabbing commercial sex worker to death

Police arrest man for allegedly stabbing commercial sex worker to death

Trailer suffers brake failure, crushes motorcyclist to death in Anambra/Illustration [Guardian]

Trailer suffers brake failure, crushes motorcyclist to death in Anambra

Suspects arrested in Lagos for making fake drinks [LSPC]

Police arrest 2 men in Lagos for making fake drinks inside dirty building