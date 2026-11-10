The best summer signings since the Premier League began

Every summer, football supporters eagerly await news on signings that could define the upcoming season. Since the Premier League began in 1992, the summer has seen players arrive at clubs who did more than fill a place in a squad. They helped to shape the identity of the club, broke records, and in some cases, altered the direction of the league as a whole.

Judging the success of a transfer is a lot easier with hindsight, of course. Those who follow the football transfer betting markets will also know how quickly things can change where a move is concerned. One minute, a player is odds-on to join a club, and the next, he’s signed somewhere else, adding further to the intrigue.

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The Early Trailblazers

Alan Shearer’s arrival at Blackburn Rovers in 1992 set the tone. Signed for a record fee, Shearer was a prolific goalscorer from the get-go and fired the club to the Premier League title in 1994/95. Several years later, Arsenal signed Dennis Bergkamp, whose touch and technical ability raised the standard of the English top flight. Patrick Vieira followed him, arriving from Milan as a young, raw midfielder and leaving as one of the league’s greatest ever captains.

Thierry Henry’s arrival at Arsenal from Juventus in 1999 is regularly cited as one of the finest pieces of summer business ever done. Converted by Arsène Wenger from a left winger into a striker, he won multiple Golden Boots and became the Gunners’ record goalscorer. Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2003 move from Sporting CP to Manchester United looked just as inspired within a few seasons. He became a serial winner domestically, lifted the Champions League trophy and grew into one of the world’s best.

Modern Game Changers

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The last decade or so has produced its own gems. N’Golo Kanté cost Leicester City a modest fee but was integral to them shocking the world when they won the Premier League title in 2015/16. Kevin De Bruyne, signed by Manchester City, became the creative engine of a dominant era. Mohamed Salah’s 2017 move from Roma to Liverpool brought goals and success aplenty.

Sergio Agüero’s arrival at City in 2011 delivered arguably the most famous goal in Premier League history, with his injury-time winner against Queens Park Rangers clinching the club’s first Premier League title in 2011/12. Then, what about Erling Haaland, who joined in 2022? His goalscoring is off the charts and is already proving crucial to City’s current successes.

Honourable Mentions

There are quite literally too many great summer signings from over the years to mention, but here are several more that deserve some recognition. Roy Keane joined Manchester United in 1993 and not only became one of the greatest captains and winners the league has ever seen, but was also a world-class midfielder who could mix it with anyone. Didier Drogba arrived at Chelsea in 2004 and established himself as one of the most feared big-game strikers. And Rodri, signed by City in 2019, like Keane, became the driving force in the middle of the park, leading to collective and individual success.

Conclusion

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Since the Premier League began, there have been some huge transfers in the summer months, not just huge in terms of the fee paid, but because of the player and what they went on to achieve. It’s also often proven the case that if you sign well in the summer, you’ll go on to enjoy a great campaign in the league.