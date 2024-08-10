38-year-old TikToker in search of 'submissive husband', offers ₦50m, salary

Ada stated she intended to find a submissive man to whom she was willing to pay 50 million naira if he decided to share life with her.

She was captured in a video that went viral online holding a placard with the inscription, “I need a husband. ₦50 million to anyone that will marry me.”

While showing off her poultry farm, Ada declared her age, while assuring any man who agreed to marry her that they (the couple) would never know hunger.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hello guys, so this is my poultry farm. If you know that you want to marry me, come forward. You should know that hunger will not kill you,” she said.

Speaking through a megaphone, Ada stressed “I own this farm. Just say, ‘Yes Ella, I want to marry you’, and be a submissive husband. All I need is a submissive man.

“Don’t bother about the marriage rites. I will be the one to sponsor everything. I don’t want my husband to suffer, I just need a very caring husband. I don’t need you to work; all you have to do is stay at home, watch television, bath and take care of my kids.”

TikToker promises husband salary

The 38-year-old spinster made additional promises, including her willingness to place the 'lucky man' on salary, adding that the man must know how to cook and be submissive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will pay you salary every month. I have a poultry and a pig farm. I have what it takes to keep a husband. I am a hard-working lady. Guys this is the opportunity; come and marry me. I want a man who will not cheat on me.

“Just be a submissive husband. All I need is a very caring and submissive man. Don’t bother about the wedding, I will be the one to sponsor it. I don’t want my husband to suffer at all.

“If you know that you are very serious, send me a DM (direct message). I have four tricycles, 10 plots of land here in Enugu and five tippers. I have everything; just name what you need. I am currently building a home in Aba,” she stated