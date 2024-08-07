ADVERTISEMENT
Wife wants to end marriage after 1 year due to lack of love and affection

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man stated that he has other wives but the plaintiff is very special to him.

Ado told the court that she got married to Abubakar, according to Islamic laws in January, 2023 and had a daughter. She told the court that she did not love her husband anymore and begged for the dissolution of her marriage.

The respondent, however, told the court to give him some time to settle with his wife, adding that he was still in love with her.

“I have other wives but the plaintiff is very special to me,” he said.

The Judge, Mohammed Wakili, however, adjourned the matter until August 26 for report of settlement.

