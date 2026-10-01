Plateau governor pardons 130 prisoners, changes four death sentences for Independence Day

Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang has pardoned 130 inmates and commuted four death sentences to life imprisonment for Independence Day.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has granted pardon to 130 inmates as part of the state's Independence Day activities.

Four death sentences were commuted to life imprisonment for Zuhumnan Musa, Jeremiah Aese, Pam Lang and Thoma Danboyi.

Mutfwang exercised the prerogative of mercy after consulting the Plateau State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has granted pardon to 130 inmates and commuted the death sentences of four others to life imprisonment, as part of the state's activities marking Nigeria's 66th Independence Anniversary.

The decision was announced in a statement issued Thursday by the governor's Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Gyang Bere, which said Mutfwang acted under his constitutional powers after consulting the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

Gov Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. [Facebook]

The four inmates whose sentences were commuted from death to life imprisonment are Zuhumnan Musa, Jeremiah Aese, Pam Lang and Thoma Danboyi. Others named among those granted absolute pardon include Kamshine Gomerep, Maju Sajen, Jan Thomas, Gody Victor, Imran Maikasuwa, Biplang Emmanuel, Peace Sunday, Salisu Usman, Geoffrey John and Shwarpo Luka.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the same statement, Mutfwang used the occasion to reflect on Nigeria's progress since independence, calling on citizens to protect the country's unity and sovereignty and describing nation-building as a responsibility passed down through generations.

He argued that Nigeria's strength comes from its citizens' willingness to look past their differences and build a country where everyone feels they belong and can pursue their own ambitions. He also credited President Bola Tinubu for sustaining national cohesion and pushing economic development, describing it as part of a shared responsibility to move the country forward.

Mutfwang further praised Plateau residents for their resilience and patriotism, and restated his administration's commitment to peace, security and inclusive development in the state. He closed by wishing Nigerians at home and abroad a peaceful Independence Day, urging them to stay committed to the country's progress.

He closed by extending Independence Day wishes to Nigerians at home and abroad, urging continued faith in the country's future.

Advertisement

Advertisement