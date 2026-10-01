Music producer arrested for giving HIV to the artist he produced for without her knowledge

New Orleans producer Mykel Cook has been arrested after artist Jayvonda Bazile accused him of knowingly exposing her to HIV.

New Orleans producer Mykel Cook has been arrested after artist Jayvonda Bazile accused him of knowingly exposing her to HIV.

Bazile, who performs as Bog Vonnie, says she learned she was HIV-positive after their professional relationship became personal.

Cook was released on a $250,000 bond and has not entered a public plea; the case is ongoing.

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Mykel (MykelOnTheBeat) Cook, 33, was booked into the Orleans Justice Centre on 18 September on one count of intentional exposure to the AIDS virus, a felony under Louisiana law that carries up to 10 years in prison.

He was initially held without bond pending a Gwen's Law hearing; a magistrate later set his bond at $250,000 and issued a domestic protective order for the accuser. Cook has since been released on bond.

The accuser, Jayvonda Bazile, 38, who performs as Bog Vonnie, says she and Cook met in 2018, when he agreed to help her pursue a music career before becoming her producer.

Jayvonda Bazile

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According to the arrest affidavit, their professional relationship eventually turned personal. Bazile says she later learned she was HIV-positive and that Cook had known his own status for years without telling her.

She asked to be publicly identified, saying she wants people in the music community to take HIV testing seriously and fears others may have been exposed as well.

Cook has production credits with several well-known names in hip-hop, including Boosie BadAzz, Chance the Rapper, Fredo Bang and NBA YoungBoy. He also has prior domestic violence convictions, from 2021 in St. Charles Parish and 2023 in Jefferson Parish.

Louisiana's intentional exposure law makes it a crime to knowingly expose another person to HIV without their informed consent. The state has one of the highest HIV diagnosis rates in the country, ranking fourth nationally in 2022, recording 252 new diagnoses in 2023 alone.

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