University student collapses, dies in exam hall

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased was said to be writing his final exams when he collapsed in the hall. He was, however, confirmed dead at a hospital he was rushed to.

He collapsed in the exam hall [Blackbox Nigeria]
Adam’s demise was disclosed by his classmates on social media.

This is to inform you that Abubakar Muhammad Adam, male, with registration number UG18/ASAC/1113 at 400 LEVEL, Accounting Department, was rushed to the university clinic this morning during accounting exams.

“Unfortunately, he passed away at the school clinic. He was later taken to the specialist hospital mortuary along with the university ambulance driver, representative of the university clinic, University Deputy CSO, SRC VP and some of his friends,” one of his classmates wrote to disclose the unfortunate incident.

According to the statement, Adam’s uncle, who was his only guardian in Gombe, later joined them at the mortuary.

A source said the uncle informed the deceased’s father, and they are on their way from Jos for the burial.

A university official, who sought anonymity, confirmed that Adam, who was rushed to the university clinic, was dead on arrival.

The official said the family of the deceased student has been contacted and his burial will be conducted tomorrow.

Gombe State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mahid Mua’zu said the Force was not aware of the incident. He, however, promised to reach out once briefed.

This incident, however, happened barely two months after Ayomide Akeredolu, a 500 level student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) slumped in his room.

Akeredolu was taken to the health clinic by his colleagues after he slumped in his room, but was confirmed dead on their arrival.

He died days to his final exams.

