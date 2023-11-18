3 arrested over alleged sexual molestation of 3-year-old pupil in Enugu

The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the sexual molestation of the girl, who is a pupil of Tenderlink School, Trans-Ekulu, Enugu.

According to the spokesman of the command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, those arrested and facing interrogation included a teacher in the school and two others.

“Preliminary investigation proves that the child (name withheld) was found to have been sexually molested, with physical injuries and patches of blood observed on her private part, after the school bus dropped her at home on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

“This is in addition to the receipt of similar complaints by parents of other children in the school.

“Three suspects, comprising the victim’s female teacher, the school’s bus attendant and driver have been arrested for interrogation,” he said.

Ndukwe said that the Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, “appreciated the Enugu State Government’s decision to shut down the school pending the conclusion of the investigation”.