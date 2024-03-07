22 suspected cultists arrested while planning attack meeting at Edo hotel

The suspects were reportedly arrested in a hotel in Benin where they were holding a meeting, ahead of an attack on some members of a rival group.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the arrest, said that the police acted on credible intelligence about the secret plan of the cult members.

“The police received information that members of the Black Axe confraternity were holding a meeting at a play house, along Okhoro road in Benin, planning on how to carry out killings on other rival cult group members.

“Police stormed the venue and arrested 22 cultists and recovered some charms from the suspects,” he said.