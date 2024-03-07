ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

22 suspected cultists arrested while planning attack meeting at Edo hotel

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police stormed the venue and recovered some charms from the suspects.

22 suspected cultists arrested while planning attack meeting at Edo hotel (VanguardNGR)
22 suspected cultists arrested while planning attack meeting at Edo hotel (VanguardNGR)

Recommended articles

The suspects were reportedly arrested in a hotel in Benin where they were holding a meeting, ahead of an attack on some members of a rival group.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the arrest, said that the police acted on credible intelligence about the secret plan of the cult members.

“The police received information that members of the Black Axe confraternity were holding a meeting at a play house, along Okhoro road in Benin, planning on how to carry out killings on other rival cult group members.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Police stormed the venue and arrested 22 cultists and recovered some charms from the suspects,” he said.

Nwabuzor stated that investigation had begun and that the suspects would soon appear in court.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCTA demolishes structures at Games village for violating Govt's directive

FCTA demolishes structures at Games village for violating Govt's directive

Gov Yahaya clears inherited ₦7 billion gratuity arrears for Gombe retirees

Gov Yahaya clears inherited ₦7 billion gratuity arrears for Gombe retirees

NLC members in Lagos want ₦794k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers

NLC members in Lagos want ₦794k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers

NLC members in FCT want ₦709k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers

NLC members in FCT want ₦709k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers

Tinubu plans to use science, technology to solve Nigeria's problems

Tinubu plans to use science, technology to solve Nigeria's problems

Top 7 APC members who have blamed Buhari for economic hardship

Top 7 APC members who have blamed Buhari for economic hardship

Nigeria becomes first to receive new vaccine to curb meningitis outbreaks

Nigeria becomes first to receive new vaccine to curb meningitis outbreaks

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

He was stabbed in the presence of his children [Punch]

Unknown assailants trail photographer to his apartment, stab him to death

The fire spread to 10 rooms in the compound [iReporter]

3-year-old boy burns to death in candle-caused building fire

Activist drags MTN, Airtel, Glo to court for blocking Nigerians phone lines

Activist drags MTN, Airtel, Glo to court for blocking Nigerians phone lines

TV and mattress thief arrested by fetish priest’s bees runs around with stolen items

TV and mattress thief arrested by fetish priest’s bees runs around with stolen items