ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 siblings burnt to death in residence, thief set ablaze by mob in Bauchi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command stated that they would not tolerate any act of jungle justice whereby people take the law into their hands.

2 siblings burnt to death in residence, thief set ablaze by mob in Bauchi
2 siblings burnt to death in residence, thief set ablaze by mob in Bauchi

Recommended articles

The statement issued by the Spokesperson of Bauchi State Police Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, also said a suspected motorcycle thief was set ablaze by a mob at Magamar Gumau market, Toro Local government area of the state.

Wakil said that the fire incident that claimed the lives of the siblings, occurred on Sunday in the Madina area of Bauchi.

“Upon receiving the distress call, a team of policemen attached to ‘C’ Divisional Police Headquarters rushed to the scene alongside the Federal Fire Service team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After the incident, two girls, Zainab Bashir Mohammed, 8, and Ummu Salma Bashir Mohammed, 5, were trapped in the fire.

“As a result, the two siblings were burnt beyond recognition,” he said.

On the mob that killed the suspected motorcycle thief, he said that the investigation had commenced to arrest the perpetrators. He warned that the command would not tolerate any act of jungle justice whereby people take the law into their hands.

“Anyone caught in such act will not be spared,” he added.

According to him, by the time operatives attached to Toro Division arrived at the market, the suspect had been surrounded, beaten and set ablaze by the mob.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The body of the suspect was rushed to Toro General Hospital, where it was certified dead by a medical doctor,” Wakil stated.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Auwal Musa, has ordered for discreet investigation into the matter and arrest of the culprits.

“The CP frowned at the action of the irate youths, who instead of taking the suspect to the nearest police station for proper investigation and prosecution, beat him to death without any recourse to the law.

“The CP described the act as barbaric and inimical to the laws governing the country.

“Nobody has the right to treat a suspect in such a barbaric manner, and it is wrong for anyone to assume the position of a law enforcement agency,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He therefore advised that henceforth suspects apprehended in connection with any crime be immediately handed over to the police or any law enforcement agency for investigation and prosecution.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Perpetrators must face the law - Plateau com demands Justice for minor's murder

Perpetrators must face the law - Plateau com demands Justice for minor's murder

Peter Obi breaking fast with Muslims in Abuja mosque gets Nigerians talking

Peter Obi breaking fast with Muslims in Abuja mosque gets Nigerians talking

Video of weird school competition shows young students licking one another's feet

Video of weird school competition shows young students licking one another's feet

UniCal records highest number of first class graduates in 49 years

UniCal records highest number of first class graduates in 49 years

Army announces names of 17 soldiers killed in shocking Delta attack

Army announces names of 17 soldiers killed in shocking Delta attack

Ooni wants Ile-Ife, Modakeke indigenes to live together peacefully

Ooni wants Ile-Ife, Modakeke indigenes to live together peacefully

'Politics is not about being negative every time' — Peter Obi

'Politics is not about being negative every time' — Peter Obi

Army thinks Okuama community planned shocking murder of 16 soldiers in Delta

Army thinks Okuama community planned shocking murder of 16 soldiers in Delta

27,600 Benue women to receive grants, loans for business growth, self reliant

27,600 Benue women to receive grants, loans for business growth, self reliant

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, is on trial [Channels]

CBN awarded contract to Emefiele's wife, but no evidence he benefitted

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

CCTV exposes 2 officers helping Chinese prisoner to escape from Nsawam prison

Drama in court as man convicted of drug trafficking tells judge to set him free [GlobalTimes]

Drama in court as man convicted of drug trafficking tells judge to set him free

Woman seeks divorce due to in laws' hostility, poor feeding, lack of care

My husband gives me ₦1k as weekly feeding allowance, woman tells court