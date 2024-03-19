2 siblings burnt to death in residence, thief set ablaze by mob in Bauchi

The statement issued by the Spokesperson of Bauchi State Police Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, also said a suspected motorcycle thief was set ablaze by a mob at Magamar Gumau market, Toro Local government area of the state.

Wakil said that the fire incident that claimed the lives of the siblings, occurred on Sunday in the Madina area of Bauchi.

“Upon receiving the distress call, a team of policemen attached to ‘C’ Divisional Police Headquarters rushed to the scene alongside the Federal Fire Service team.

“After the incident, two girls, Zainab Bashir Mohammed, 8, and Ummu Salma Bashir Mohammed, 5, were trapped in the fire.

“As a result, the two siblings were burnt beyond recognition,” he said.

On the mob that killed the suspected motorcycle thief, he said that the investigation had commenced to arrest the perpetrators. He warned that the command would not tolerate any act of jungle justice whereby people take the law into their hands.

“Anyone caught in such act will not be spared,” he added.

According to him, by the time operatives attached to Toro Division arrived at the market, the suspect had been surrounded, beaten and set ablaze by the mob.

“The body of the suspect was rushed to Toro General Hospital, where it was certified dead by a medical doctor,” Wakil stated.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Auwal Musa, has ordered for discreet investigation into the matter and arrest of the culprits.

“The CP frowned at the action of the irate youths, who instead of taking the suspect to the nearest police station for proper investigation and prosecution, beat him to death without any recourse to the law.

“The CP described the act as barbaric and inimical to the laws governing the country.

“Nobody has the right to treat a suspect in such a barbaric manner, and it is wrong for anyone to assume the position of a law enforcement agency,” he added.

