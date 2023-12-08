2 injured as truck collapses Alapere Estate bridge in Lagos

The pedestrian bridge reportedly collapsed following a collision involving a truck in the early hours of Friday, December 8, 2023.

“A container laden truck hit the pedestrian bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, overnight and brought down part of the bridge.

“Vehicular movement towards Ikeja and Ibadan axis is affected,” an eyewitness, who identified himself as Ajayi Adebowale, was quoted as saying.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident, stating that the truck, loaded with metal and exceeding the height restriction, got stuck under the bridge, leading to its collapse.

Debris from the accident caused traffic gridlock along the Ketu-Alapere axis towards Berger.

A video by the Lagos state Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, showed emergency responders swiftly clearing the debris to restore traffic flow.

Meanwhile, this incident happened barely three months after a 50-year-old Overhead Bridge across the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway at the New Artisan Market in Enugu State, collapsed.

The Enugu bridge collapsed without human casualty. Although it left commuters stranded, creating heavy gridlock around the New Haven and Independence Layout areas.

One of the traders in the new Artisan Market stated that “we knew that this would happen someday because we have been complaining to government officials about the noise from this bridge. On each occasion, they come here and take pictures and go away.

“A Mitsubishi truck developed a fault and got trapped in the collapsed bridge in the morning.”