ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

2 injured as truck collapses Alapere Estate bridge in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The truck loaded with metal, and exceeding the height restriction, got stuck under the bridge, leading to its collapse.

Traffic flow has been restored [X/Mr_JAGS]
Traffic flow has been restored [X/Mr_JAGS]

Recommended articles

The pedestrian bridge reportedly collapsed following a collision involving a truck in the early hours of Friday, December 8, 2023.

“A container laden truck hit the pedestrian bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, overnight and brought down part of the bridge.

“Vehicular movement towards Ikeja and Ibadan axis is affected,” an eyewitness, who identified himself as Ajayi Adebowale, was quoted as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident, stating that the truck, loaded with metal and exceeding the height restriction, got stuck under the bridge, leading to its collapse.

Debris from the accident caused traffic gridlock along the Ketu-Alapere axis towards Berger.

A video by the Lagos state Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, showed emergency responders swiftly clearing the debris to restore traffic flow.

Meanwhile, this incident happened barely three months after a 50-year-old Overhead Bridge across the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway at the New Artisan Market in Enugu State, collapsed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enugu bridge collapsed without human casualty. Although it left commuters stranded, creating heavy gridlock around the New Haven and Independence Layout areas.

One of the traders in the new Artisan Market stated that “we knew that this would happen someday because we have been complaining to government officials about the noise from this bridge. On each occasion, they come here and take pictures and go away.

“A Mitsubishi truck developed a fault and got trapped in the collapsed bridge in the morning.”

The trader added that the driver went to bring a mechanic only to return and find the vehicle inside the rubble.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Canada increases proof of funds for international students by 100%

Canada increases proof of funds for international students by 100%

Jigawa Government approves ₦173m for solar project at Dutse hospital

Jigawa Government approves ₦173m for solar project at Dutse hospital

Inconsistent rainfall pattern, major factor affecting rice production - Sanwo-Olu's Aide

Inconsistent rainfall pattern, major factor affecting rice production - Sanwo-Olu's Aide

Gov Mbah inaugurates 15 rice, cashew centers APPEALS projects in Enugu

Gov Mbah inaugurates 15 rice, cashew centers APPEALS projects in Enugu

Sunday Igboho denies turning into a cat when DSS raided his Ibadan residence

Sunday Igboho denies turning into a cat when DSS raided his Ibadan residence

Ogun Govt places ₦50m bounty on killers of Oyekanmi, Finance Director

Ogun Govt places ₦50m bounty on killers of Oyekanmi, Finance Director

FG to shut down organisations violating accessibility laws for Persons with Disabilities

FG to shut down organisations violating accessibility laws for Persons with Disabilities

Governor Sanwo-Olu, other governors bag NAFEST Distinguished Honour Awards

Governor Sanwo-Olu, other governors bag NAFEST Distinguished Honour Awards

Nigerian Navy nabs oil vessel with 17 crew involved in crude oil theft in Ondo State

Nigerian Navy nabs oil vessel with 17 crew involved in crude oil theft in Ondo State

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

8 month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean at Likoni Ferry by mother rescued alive

8-month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean by mother at Likoni Ferry rescued

LGBTQ

Mother of two accused of being a lesbian in Ashaiman

NDLEA recovers 8 tons of Indian hemp, 8,000 bottles of codeine in 8 states [NAN]

NDLEA recovers 8 tons of Indian hemp, 8,000 bottles of codeine in 8 states

Two suspects have been arrested [Punch]

Hoodlums kidnap 3 workers in Ogun farm, police arrest two suspects