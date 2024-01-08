ADVERTISEMENT
10 die in Kwara road crash - FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

A total of 20 people; 15 male adults, four female adults and one male child; were involved in the accident.

10 die in Kwara road crash - FRSC (TheGuardianNG)
The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Stephen Dawulung, told newsmen that the fatal crash occurred around 06:40 am and it involved two vehicles; a Volvo Truck and a Toyota Hiace Bus.

Dawulung said that a total of 20 people;15 male adults, four female adults and one male child; were involved in the accident. He added that 10 people, 5 male adults, four female adults and one male child, lost their lives, while another 10 male adults sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“Preliminary investigation conducted by the operatives of FRSC revealed that the crash occurred due to wrongful overtaking by the driver of the Volvo truck, leading to head-on collusion with the bus.

“The bus was coming from Lagos enroute Sokoto and was conveying 17 passengers and goods, while the truck was said to be coming from the North enroute Lagos and had three passengers.

“The crash occurred along Olooru-Okoolowo Road around a village known as Iyemoja,” Dawulung said.

The Sector Commander said that on receipt of the report of the crash, the rescue operatives at Olooru Unit and at the Help and Rescue Camp were immediately mobilised to the crash scene. He said that the injured victims were taken to State Hospital, Ilorin while corpses of the dead were taken to Teaching Hospital mortuary, Ilorin.

The Corps sympathised with families of the dead and wished the injured victims quick recovery. The Sector Commander admonish drivers to avoid wrongful overtaking and excessive speeding, saying that they were the major causes of fatal crashes.

He, however, said that the Corps would continue to play their part in ensuring safety of all road users, saying drivers should remember to drive to stay alive

