BREAKING: LP presidential ticket no longer reserved for Peter Obi - Abure

National Chairman Julius Abure confirmed the decision, noting that this move reflects the party's democratic values.

In a press briefing, Abure emphasised, "We have not yacked off Alex Uti and Peter Obi. We have simply said that the doors of the party are open to others, which is democratic."

He referred to sections 221 and 222 of the Nigerian Constitution, which highlight that every political party is open to all citizens.

Abure further explained that the Labour Party constitution supports this inclusive move, ensuring no potential candidate is excluded.

"The more the merit, the more people we have, the better for the party and even the candidates themselves," he added.

This approach, which fosters healthy competition and identifies the best candidate through a transparent process, ensures fairness for all potential candidates.

The chairman also compared the party to other major political parties, noting that their failure to uphold internal democracy has hurt them.

"APC and PDP have failed because they suppress competition," Abure asserted, vowing that the Labour Party would continue to set itself apart by maintaining its commitment to fairness and democracy.