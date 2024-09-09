ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

BREAKING: LP presidential ticket no longer reserved for Peter Obi - Abure

Segun Adeyemi

This decision sets the stage for a competitive presidential primary as the party seeks new leadership for 2027.

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Getty Images]
Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

National Chairman Julius Abure confirmed the decision, noting that this move reflects the party's democratic values.

In a press briefing, Abure emphasised, "We have not yacked off Alex Uti and Peter Obi. We have simply said that the doors of the party are open to others, which is democratic."

He referred to sections 221 and 222 of the Nigerian Constitution, which highlight that every political party is open to all citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abure further explained that the Labour Party constitution supports this inclusive move, ensuring no potential candidate is excluded.

READ ALSOO: Abure to Otti: Focus on governance, leave party matters to us

"The more the merit, the more people we have, the better for the party and even the candidates themselves," he added.

This approach, which fosters healthy competition and identifies the best candidate through a transparent process, ensures fairness for all potential candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman also compared the party to other major political parties, noting that their failure to uphold internal democracy has hurt them.

"APC and PDP have failed because they suppress competition," Abure asserted, vowing that the Labour Party would continue to set itself apart by maintaining its commitment to fairness and democracy.

This decision sets the stage for a competitive presidential primary as the party seeks new leadership for 2027.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: LP presidential ticket no longer reserved for Peter Obi - Abure

BREAKING: LP presidential ticket no longer reserved for Peter Obi - Abure

CSOs condemn ‘rascal’ DSS arrest of NLC president, warn of mass resistance

CSOs condemn ‘rascal’ DSS arrest of NLC president, warn of mass resistance

Unilorin partners with Chinese University for research collaboration

Unilorin partners with Chinese University for research collaboration

NLC holds emergency meeting as DSS detains labour leader Ajaero

NLC holds emergency meeting as DSS detains labour leader Ajaero

FRSC warns public to avoid night travel after fatal Niger road accident

FRSC warns public to avoid night travel after fatal Niger road accident

BREAKING: DSS reportedly arrests NLC President, Joe Ajaero

BREAKING: DSS reportedly arrests NLC President, Joe Ajaero

Ndigbo youths claim fuel price hike will positively change Nigeria's economy

Ndigbo youths claim fuel price hike will positively change Nigeria's economy

FULL LIST: Agreements Nigeria signed with China during Tinubu's visit

FULL LIST: Agreements Nigeria signed with China during Tinubu's visit

Prophet Jeremiah replies NAFDAC in ongoing miracle product probe

Prophet Jeremiah replies NAFDAC in ongoing miracle product probe

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerians have been grappling with fuel scarcity for over a month. [Punch]

Fuel scarcity set to worsen as NNPCL admits $6bn debt to petrol suppliers

Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar [Facebook]

JAMB exposes 21 applicants using forged results

The Nigerian government wrote the Canadian government to arrest and prosecute Ms. Amaka Sunnberger for her dangerous rhetoric. [Getty Images/X]

Toronto police arrest Nigerian-Canadian woman over genocide threat allegations

Trained female tiger handler attacked by tiger at Australian amusement park [AP7AM]

Trained female tiger handler attacked by tiger at Australian amusement park