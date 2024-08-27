RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Abure to Otti: Focus on governance, leave party matters to us

Segun Adeyemi

Abure's stern warning to Governor Otti signals a potentially explosive confrontation in the party's near future.

L-R: Labour Party chairman, Julius Abure and Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti. [Facebook/Guardian]
L-R: Labour Party chairman, Julius Abure and Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti. [Facebook/Guardian]

Recommended articles

The sharp rebuke came during a press conference in Abuja, where Abure expressed growing frustration with Otti's recent actions.

At the heart of the conflict is Otti's plan to convene a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on August 31 to dissolve the National Executive Council, State Executive Council, Local Government Executive Council, and Ward Executive Council.

According to Otti, these councils had expired, and new leadership was required.

However, Abure firmly rejected this notion, insisting that Otti had overstepped his boundaries.

"The National Working Committee also notes that assuming without conceding that the tenure of the current NWC has even expired, we must state clearly that it is not the responsibility of Dr Alex Otti, as the governor of Abia State, to convene an NEC meeting to set up a caretaker committee. It is still the responsibility of the national chairman and the national secretary of the party to convene such a meeting," Abure asserted, as reported by Punch.

READ ALSO: NLC sacks Abure-led Labour Party leadership

The LP chairman further clarified that any decision regarding the tenure of the party's leadership falls under the jurisdiction of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and not an individual governor.

Abure urged Otti to "concentrate on governance and allow us to handle party affairs," signalling that the party's leadership would not tolerate interference from any of its members, regardless of their position.

To underscore his point, Abure announced that the National Working Committee had established a disciplinary committee to sanction members who act against the party's interests.

"The national leadership states clearly that it will not hesitate to discipline any member who is not ready to obey the party constitution and the lawful directives of the leadership," he said.

According to Abure, the Labour Party prides itself on being a platform for the general populace, not a vehicle for the ambitions of any one individual.

"The Labour Party is different from other political parties in that it is not controlled by one man, woman, or leader; neither is it a party that can be dominated by one person," he emphasised.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi denies endorsing Abure-led NWC, gives reason for visiting LP HQ

Abure suggested that Otti's actions were fueled by a misinterpretation of INEC's stance on the party's leadership.

He clarified that, contrary to Otti's claims, there had been no formal objection from INEC regarding the tenure of the current leadership.

Abure pointed out that a Federal High Court in Abuja had validated the party's National Convention held on March 27, and any speculation about expired tenures was "mischievous" and aimed at destabilising the party.

"Therefore, for any person(s), group, or agency to speculate that the tenures of the current executives have expired is not only mischievous but a deliberate attempt to destabilise the party," Abure stated, urging all party members to respect the ongoing legal processes and maintain the status quo until the courts decide otherwise.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu heads to China for talks with Xi Jinping amid asset seizure saga

Tinubu heads to China for talks with Xi Jinping amid asset seizure saga

1xBet Cup Nigeria week 3 recap: Attacking football celebration

1xBet Cup Nigeria week 3 recap: Attacking football celebration

Advocating for Swedish Experience - Consumer-friendly harm reduction works better

Advocating for Swedish Experience - Consumer-friendly harm reduction works better

Minister urged to reverse Nigeria's ban on Beninese, Togolese degrees

Minister urged to reverse Nigeria's ban on Beninese, Togolese degrees

Abure to Otti: Focus on governance, leave party matters to us

Abure to Otti: Focus on governance, leave party matters to us

Champions League 2024/25: Analysing new format of Europe's top club competition

Champions League 2024/25: Analysing new format of Europe's top club competition

Diabetes patients beg Tinubu to subsidise medications, food amid price hike

Diabetes patients beg Tinubu to subsidise medications, food amid price hike

Edo 2024: Akpabio under pressure to declare APC candidate's Senate seat vacant

Edo 2024: Akpabio under pressure to declare APC candidate's Senate seat vacant

Nigeria detains Tigran Gambaryan, cybersecurity expert and Binance executive

Nigeria detains Tigran Gambaryan, cybersecurity expert and Binance executive

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Trending

President of NLC, Joe Ajaero [Daily Trust]

CISLAC warns against silencing Ajaero, calls for transparent investigation

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

Benue crisis: Court halts APC's move to sack party chair Agada

Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]

Edo 2024: APC candidate warned against tribal tactics ahead of guber poll

Chief Timipre Sylva (L) and Governor, Douye Diri (R) [Channels Television]

APC's Sylva bites dust at Supreme Court as Diri gets affirmation as Bayelsa Gov