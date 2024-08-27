Abure to Otti: Focus on governance, leave party matters to us

The sharp rebuke came during a press conference in Abuja, where Abure expressed growing frustration with Otti's recent actions.

At the heart of the conflict is Otti's plan to convene a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on August 31 to dissolve the National Executive Council, State Executive Council, Local Government Executive Council, and Ward Executive Council.

According to Otti, these councils had expired, and new leadership was required.

Abure's warning to Otti

However, Abure firmly rejected this notion, insisting that Otti had overstepped his boundaries.

"The National Working Committee also notes that assuming without conceding that the tenure of the current NWC has even expired, we must state clearly that it is not the responsibility of Dr Alex Otti, as the governor of Abia State, to convene an NEC meeting to set up a caretaker committee. It is still the responsibility of the national chairman and the national secretary of the party to convene such a meeting," Abure asserted, as reported by Punch.

Abure's chairmanship and INEC's linkage

The LP chairman further clarified that any decision regarding the tenure of the party's leadership falls under the jurisdiction of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and not an individual governor.

Abure urged Otti to "concentrate on governance and allow us to handle party affairs," signalling that the party's leadership would not tolerate interference from any of its members, regardless of their position.

To underscore his point, Abure announced that the National Working Committee had established a disciplinary committee to sanction members who act against the party's interests.

"The national leadership states clearly that it will not hesitate to discipline any member who is not ready to obey the party constitution and the lawful directives of the leadership," he said.

According to Abure, the Labour Party prides itself on being a platform for the general populace, not a vehicle for the ambitions of any one individual.

"The Labour Party is different from other political parties in that it is not controlled by one man, woman, or leader; neither is it a party that can be dominated by one person," he emphasised.

Issues of party leadership & Abure's chairmanship

Abure suggested that Otti's actions were fueled by a misinterpretation of INEC's stance on the party's leadership.

He clarified that, contrary to Otti's claims, there had been no formal objection from INEC regarding the tenure of the current leadership.

Abure pointed out that a Federal High Court in Abuja had validated the party's National Convention held on March 27, and any speculation about expired tenures was "mischievous" and aimed at destabilising the party.