ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

You can't query me - Oyo monarch, Chief Imam lock horns over Hajj trip

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Soun of Ogbomoso had queried the chief Imam for embarking on a pilgrimage journey to Saudi Arabia without his permission.

You can't query me - Oyo monarch, Chief Imam lock horns over Hajj trip
You can't query me - Oyo monarch, Chief Imam lock horns over Hajj trip

Recommended articles

The two leaders have been enmeshed in a row in the Ogbomoso kingdom over the past few months. However, the feud took a surprise turn on Thursday, June 27, 2024, after a query letter surfaced in the media.

In the letter dated June 10, 2024, and signed by the palace Secretary, Toyin Ajamu, the monarch asked the religious leader to explain why he travelled to perform the Hajj exercise without informing him.

Oba Olaoye also expressed disappointment and concern over the Chief Imam's alleged breach of a pre-existing agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted that Sheikh Taliat unilaterally appointed an acting Chief Imam during his absence, further violating the terms of the agreement and exacerbating the situation.

In a swift response, the Chief Imam rejected the monarch's authority to query him, arguing that the position of Chief Imam doesn't fall under the purview of a traditional ruler.

In the letter signed by his secretary, Ogunleye Sulaimon Ajasa, Ayilara said he only responded to the query letter issued by the traditional ruler out of the deep respect he has for Yoruba culture and tradition.

He stressed that as a Muslim and spiritual head of the Muslim community in Ogbomoso, he is not relinquishing the rules guiding the practice of Islam to Yoruba tradition and culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

My case is that the office of Grand Chief Imam of Ogbomosoland is not a traditional title, and as such, it is not under the control of Soun of Ogbomosoland.”

“My case against your majesty is still in court. And I strongly believe that when a matter is in court, the parties in the case must respect the authority of the court by abstaining from anything that may affect the case in court.

“Your majesty calling on me to revert the appointment of those Muslim brethren I installed as Grand Mufti of Ogbomosoland, Amirul Wa’izin of Ogbomosoland, Khadimul-Islam of Ogbomosoland and Kanzul ‘Ulama’ of Ogbomosoland, to immediately return to Nigeria and rectify the appointment of acting Grand Chief Imam of Ogbomosoland I made is directly related to the case in court and I think the court must be respected.

“I also need to state that I am responding to your Majesty’s letters out of deep respect I have for Yoruba culture and tradition.

“However, as a Muslim and spiritual head of the Muslim community in Ogbomosoland, I am not subjugating the rules regulating the practice of Islam to Yoruba tradition and culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a collective right of all Muslims. Kabiesi, I have forwarded the letters to my lawyers for onward transmission to the court. God bless Ogbomosoland, God bless Oyo State and God bless Nigeria at large,” the Chief Imam said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You can't query me - Oyo monarch, Chief Imam lock horns over Hajj trip

You can't query me - Oyo monarch, Chief Imam lock horns over Hajj trip

Southern Governors want states to decide minimum wage, here's what this means

Southern Governors want states to decide minimum wage, here's what this means

NAFDAC destroys substandard products worth nearly ₦1bn in Kano

NAFDAC destroys substandard products worth nearly ₦1bn in Kano

Kano's Yusuf bags courageous Governor of the Year award, Wike, Eno also awarded

Kano's Yusuf bags courageous Governor of the Year award, Wike, Eno also awarded

Arewa community wants Tinubu to intervene in Sanusi, Bayero emirship tussle

Arewa community wants Tinubu to intervene in Sanusi, Bayero emirship tussle

We won't allow Malawi, Iran situations - Akpabio reacts to presidential jet debate

We won't allow Malawi, Iran situations - Akpabio reacts to presidential jet debate

Troops repel attack on Ebonyi police station, kill 5 IPOB fighters during gun duel

Troops repel attack on Ebonyi police station, kill 5 IPOB fighters during gun duel

Young innovators get $40,000 to transform agriculture in Nigeria

Young innovators get $40,000 to transform agriculture in Nigeria

Sierra Leone's First Lady and other women dance to celebrate child marriage ban

Sierra Leone's First Lady and other women dance to celebrate child marriage ban

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo [Twitter:@fkeyamo]

Zaria hotels in Kaduna will be converted to classrooms, hostels for NCAT - Keyamo

NDLEA celebrates seizure of 7,149kg of drugs in Nasarawa State in 1 year

NDLEA celebrates seizure of 7,149kg of drugs in Nasarawa State in 1 year

Late Ramota Bankole, Ex Lagos APC Welfare Secretary [NAN]

Party mourns as Lagos APC chieftain dies in Mecca

Burna Boy

Burna Boy didn't pay all patients’ bills, selected patients got cash gifts - UPTH