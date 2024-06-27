You can't query me - Oyo monarch, Chief Imam lock horns over Hajj trip

The two leaders have been enmeshed in a row in the Ogbomoso kingdom over the past few months. However, the feud took a surprise turn on Thursday, June 27, 2024, after a query letter surfaced in the media.

In the letter dated June 10, 2024, and signed by the palace Secretary, Toyin Ajamu, the monarch asked the religious leader to explain why he travelled to perform the Hajj exercise without informing him.

Oba Olaoye also expressed disappointment and concern over the Chief Imam's alleged breach of a pre-existing agreement.

He highlighted that Sheikh Taliat unilaterally appointed an acting Chief Imam during his absence, further violating the terms of the agreement and exacerbating the situation.

Chief Imam replies Soun of Ogbomoso

In a swift response, the Chief Imam rejected the monarch's authority to query him, arguing that the position of Chief Imam doesn't fall under the purview of a traditional ruler.

In the letter signed by his secretary, Ogunleye Sulaimon Ajasa, Ayilara said he only responded to the query letter issued by the traditional ruler out of the deep respect he has for Yoruba culture and tradition.

He stressed that as a Muslim and spiritual head of the Muslim community in Ogbomoso, he is not relinquishing the rules guiding the practice of Islam to Yoruba tradition and culture.

“My case is that the office of Grand Chief Imam of Ogbomosoland is not a traditional title, and as such, it is not under the control of Soun of Ogbomosoland.”

“My case against your majesty is still in court. And I strongly believe that when a matter is in court, the parties in the case must respect the authority of the court by abstaining from anything that may affect the case in court.

“Your majesty calling on me to revert the appointment of those Muslim brethren I installed as Grand Mufti of Ogbomosoland, Amirul Wa’izin of Ogbomosoland, Khadimul-Islam of Ogbomosoland and Kanzul ‘Ulama’ of Ogbomosoland, to immediately return to Nigeria and rectify the appointment of acting Grand Chief Imam of Ogbomosoland I made is directly related to the case in court and I think the court must be respected.

“I also need to state that I am responding to your Majesty’s letters out of deep respect I have for Yoruba culture and tradition.

“However, as a Muslim and spiritual head of the Muslim community in Ogbomosoland, I am not subjugating the rules regulating the practice of Islam to Yoruba tradition and culture.

