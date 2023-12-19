ADVERTISEMENT
Makinde presents staff of office to Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye as 21st Soun of Ogbomoso

Ima Elijah

The ancient town is witnessing the dawn of a new era under the reign of the 21st Soun, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye.

Makinde presents staff to Soun of Ogbomoso [Punch]

The event, graced by notable personalities including former Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, marked the official confirmation of Oba Ghandi Olaoye Orumogege III as the 21st Soun of Ogbomoso.

Governor Makinde, exercising his executive authority, stated the significance of the presentations, stating, “In exercise of the power, I hereby confirm Oba Ghandi Olaoye Orumogege III as the 21st Soun of Ogbomoso land. I will hand over the instrument to the office, and I will also hand over the staff of office.”

Ogbomoso, the second-largest city in the state, is currently abuzz with dignitaries from across the country, who have gathered to witness the historic coronation. The Ogbomoso Township Stadium is the epicenter of the ceremony, where the coronation and the official presentation of the staff of office to the monarch are currently underway.

Among the dignitaries present are former President of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Chief Adebayo Oyero, traditional rulers, captains of industry, and clerics from within and outside the country.

Notably, traditional rulers from the five local government areas comprising the Ogbomoso geo-political zone, along with sons and daughters of Ogbomoso and other residents of the ancient city, have gathered to witness this historic event.

The journey to Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye's ascension to the throne began on September 2nd, when Governor Seyi Makinde approved the selection of Prince Afolabi Olaoye of the Olaoye Ruling House.

Subsequently, on September 8th, 2023, the kingmakers in Ogbomoso, led by the Areago of Ogbomoso, High Chief Sobalaje Otolorin, officially installed Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomoso at Abata.

Ima Elijah

