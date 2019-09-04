Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) in the February 2019 general election, Oby Ezekwesili has criticised and accused African politicians of placing their youths in a miserable situation.

Ezekwesili, who is a member of the panel at the ongoing World Economic Forum on Africa in South Africa slammed the political elites in the continent for failing to improve social problems such as unemployment, Punch reports.

According to Punch, the former Minister of Education said political elites in Africa are responsible for the miserable situation African youths find themselves.

She said, “Our politicians need to be put in a room and told they have produced a miserable situation that is not worthy of the young people that hold them responsible for their fate.”

However, in order to protest against the xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa, the Nigerian Government decided to shun the Forum.

The government’s decision to call-off its participation at the forum taking place in South Africa between Wednesday, September 4 and Friday 6, 2019, was announced by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad.

Bashir in a tweet said, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was to represent Nigeria at the WEF, but “he had called it off in reaction to these gruesome attacks on Nigerians.”

He went on to criticise Ezekwesili for attending the forum.

When asked who was the former Minister he was referring to, he said Obi Ezekwesili.