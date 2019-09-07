The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (Worldwide), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has again preached against violence over the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The cleric urged Nigerians not to retaliate against South Africans and their businesses in their country.

The revered Pastor appealed to Nigerians at the September edition of the church’s Holy Ghost Service, held at the Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

During his sermon, Adeboye said, “I beg you in the name of God, don’t retaliate against South Africa.”

Recalling his experience as a non-easterner at the University of Nsukka before the Civil War started, Adeboye said, students from South West, were seized in the eastern region, as students of the University of Ibadan were also seized in the western part of the country.

Adeboye said an average Nigerian is decent, adding that many Nigerians in South Africa relocated to the country in search of jobs that were not available in their country.

He therefore urged Nigerians not to attack South Africans who are in Nigeria for the sake of other Nigerians in the former apartheid country.

He said, “Be careful. Don’t retaliate against South Africa, because of the Nigerians who are still in South Africa.

“So, for the sake of your own kit and kin, don’t retaliate against South Africa. Let us leave this job to the governments, let them solve this problem at the governmental level. Pray for them, that God will give them the wisdom, the understanding, the ability to do it.”

In the heat of the xenophobic attacks, the pastor had on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, called for an end to the violence.

Using his Twitter handle, Adeboye called on Nigerians to shun violence and embrace peace.