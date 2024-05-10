ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I'll deal with you even if you're VIPs - Wike warns Abuja land grabbers

Bayo Wahab

Wike says some staff members of the FCT contribute to the land-grabbing problem in Abuja.

Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT [NAN]
Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT [NAN]

Recommended articles

Wike issued the warning on Thursday, May 9, 2024, when officials of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Abuja chapter, visited him.

The minister condemned the illegal acquisition of land in the FCT, saying many people some staff members of the FCT contribute to the land-grabbing problem in Abuja.

Wike said, “Land grabbing is not new. Some of your people are part of it, some staff of FCT are part of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a government, we will do all we can to see that we deal squarely with anybody that is involved, no matter how highly- placed he or she might be.

“It is a terrible situation we found ourselves in. People grabbing land; people illegally acquiring land, just for the purpose of becoming rich overnight.”

Wike alleged that people write the FCTA demanding land allocation to develop a certain number of houses in the city, but instead of developing the land, they sell it.

“They will do all they can; take our land and sell it to people for development.

“For me, that is not helping us to reduce the housing deficit, no. That is just a way of taking government land and enriching yourselves at the expense of the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes government cannot sell land, so why will the government give out land for a housing estate and then you are selling the land?

“The government can as well sell the land itself if that is the case,” the minister queried.

To address the challenge, Wike said developers must show financial capacity before land would be allocated to them.

He said the chances of developers getting land allocation would be boosted if a reputable commercial bank wrote an undertaking confirming their financial capacity.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

252 UNN graduates bag first-class honours at 52nd convocation

252 UNN graduates bag first-class honours at 52nd convocation

Osogbo residents rejoice over NDLEA's death penalty for drug traffickers

Osogbo residents rejoice over NDLEA's death penalty for drug traffickers

₦80.2bn fraud: Court insists Yahaya Bello must appear in court

₦80.2bn fraud: Court insists Yahaya Bello must appear in court

NANS takes stance on FG's planned cybersecurity levy

NANS takes stance on FG's planned cybersecurity levy

Alex Otti likens political parties to churches as PDP chieftains defect to APC in Abia

Alex Otti likens political parties to churches as PDP chieftains defect to APC in Abia

NCDC confirms 857 cases of lassa fever, 156 deaths across 28 States in Nigeria

NCDC confirms 857 cases of lassa fever, 156 deaths across 28 States in Nigeria

Ogun Govt, NEMA compensate traders affected by Lafenwa market fire disaster

Ogun Govt, NEMA compensate traders affected by Lafenwa market fire disaster

I'll deal with you even if you're VIPs - Wike warns Abuja land grabbers

I'll deal with you even if you're VIPs - Wike warns Abuja land grabbers

House of Reps mourns Isa Dogonyaro's passing after brief illness

House of Reps mourns Isa Dogonyaro's passing after brief illness

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Syringes [Healthline]

FG bans foreign syringes in hospitals, promotes NAFDAC-approved local procurement

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu vows to prevent Lekki from becoming another Apapa

Godwin Emefiele [Punch]

Emefiele's trial adjourned to May 9 to study additional proof of evidence

People crossing the highway [TGN]

You won't believe how many Lagosians were arrested in 1 year for crossing highways