Senate President, Bukola Saraki speaks on decamping

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said that he will let his supporters and Nigerians know his next move soon.

The Senate President said this while fielding questions from journalists at the Ilorin International airport, in Kwara State.

According to Daily Post, Saraki also thanked his supporters for standing by during the court case.

He said “It’s been a long journey for all my own people in the state, and today we thank the Almighty God for this.

“I want to thank all of them who did not at any time waver. They believe in my innocence and supported me throughout those three very tough years and it was a great feeling for all of us.

“It is my first homecoming to thank them for all the support they have given me and the victory and for the fact that the truth prevailed and justice was done.

“Today is a day for me to visit and more importantly thank the people for the support they have given for years.

”As I always say time will come for everything, a time will come I will tell people where I am, what I’m doing. For now it is just to thank the people of the state because the last three years have been tough and they are still committed and remain and i have to appreciate that. I appreciate that.”