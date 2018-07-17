Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Senate President, Bukola Saraki speaks on decamping

Saraki Senate President speaks on decamping

Saraki said this while fielding questions from journalists at the  Ilorin International airport, in Kwara State.

  • Published:
Senate President, Bukola Saraki speaks on decamping play

Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(Facebook/Abubakar Bukola Saraki)

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said that he will let his supporters and Nigerians know his next move soon.

The Senate President said this while fielding questions from journalists at the  Ilorin International airport, in Kwara State.

According to Daily Post, Saraki also thanked his supporters for standing by during the court case.

He said “It’s been a long journey for all my own people in the state, and today we thank the Almighty God for this.

“I want to thank all of them who did not at any time waver. They believe in my innocence and supported me throughout those three very tough years and it was a great feeling for all of us.

“It is my first homecoming to thank them for all the support they have given me and the victory and for the fact that the truth prevailed and justice was done.

“Today is a day for me to visit and more importantly thank the people for the support they have given for years.

ALSO READ: Ortom dumps APC, searching for new party

”As I always say time will come for everything, a time will come I will tell people where I am, what I’m doing. For now it is just to thank the people of the state because the last three years have been tough and they are still committed and remain and i have to appreciate that. I appreciate that.”

There has been reports that 90 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in National Assembly are planning to decamp to the Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Taraba Angry youths injure police commissionerbullet
2 Fayose EFCC disowns tweet suggesting possible prosecution of Ekiti...bullet
3 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet

Related Articles

Ekweremadu Senate receives State Police bill
#NASSOpenWeek Saraki seeks closer partnership between executive, legislature 
Unpaid Debts Senate mandates AMCON to recover N4.8trn from debtors
Ekiti Election Senate President, Saraki congratulates Kayode Fayemi
Buhari President declines assent to 4 bills
Buhari President seeks NASS approval of funds for 2018 budget, 2019 elections
2019 Elections Buhari asks Senate to approve N242bn for INEC, DSS, others

Local

Bandits kill 2 police officers in Kaduna
In Kaduna Bandits kill 2 police officers in Birnin Gwari
Former NSA, Sambo Dasuki might be released soon
Sambo Dasuki Former NSA might be released soon
The Nigerian Air Force(NAF) says there is absolutely no iota of truth in the allegations that it prevented a chartered flight carrying members of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum from landing at its Base in Makurdi on Monday for political reasons.
In Benue Air force denies preventing Southern, Middle Belt Forum from landing at Makurdi airport
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prosecute those involved in vote buying during the just concluded Ekiti governorship election.
Ekiti Election Prosecute perpetrators of vote buying - SERAP tells INEC