Lagos govt orders demolition of police barracks - here's why

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) will spearhead the operation.

In a press release on Wednesday, September 18, the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, revealed that an inspection had identified severe structural defects in the old Block 3 of the barracks.

"Our response team assessed parts of the structure and found them in a precarious condition," Oke-Osanyintolu noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

In light of these findings, LASEMA has commenced an emergency evacuation and demolition plan to mitigate the risk.

READ ALSO: FG faces backlash over demolition of 200 FCT homes for presidential fleet

"We are conducting a response plan that includes assessment, safe and orderly evacuation, and controlled demolition of the affected structure," Oke-Osanyintolu explained.

Underlining the importance of swift action, the Permanent Secretary stressed that the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu administration fully supports the preemptive demolition to prevent potential loss of life or property.

"The building and adjacent structures will be evacuated immediately to avoid secondary incidents," the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oke-Osanyintolu also urged residents to remain calm and cautioned against spreading misinformation on social media.