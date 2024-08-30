ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

FG faces backlash over demolition of 200 FCT homes for presidential fleet

Segun Adeyemi

The situation in Nuwalege highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Indigenous communities in Nigeria, where development projects often come at the expense of vulnerable populations.

One of the displaced victims, Ms. Folashade Olatunde, a mother of five, recounted the painful separation of her family due to the forced eviction. [Getty Images]
One of the displaced victims, Ms. Folashade Olatunde, a mother of five, recounted the painful separation of her family due to the forced eviction. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The demolition, intended to make way for an extension of the Presidential Air Fleet, has sparked widespread outrage among the displaced residents, who are now calling for government compensation.

The demolition, which took place in January 2024, destroyed more than 200 houses in the once-thriving community. Despite assurances from government officials that only certain sections of the community would be affected, residents allege that the demolition was carried out without prior notice, and none of the displaced families have received any form of compensation.

ADVERTISEMENT
Some of the demolished homes at Nuwalege community in Abuja. [News Central]
Some of the demolished homes at Nuwalege community in Abuja. [News Central] Pulse Nigeria

One of the affected residents, Wisdom James, recounted the harrowing experience of losing her home.

"I live in Zamani now, but I'm from Nuwalege. They demolished our house in January. There was no information prior to the demolition. The place they marked for demolition is not the place they demolished. They didn't tell us when they would be coming," she said, according to Punch.

James further revealed that residents were misled into believing that the demolition had been postponed for another two years, only for bulldozers to arrive unexpectedly and start clearing their homes. The lack of legal recourse further compounds the community's frustration.

According to James, residents pooled resources to pursue legal action, contributing between ₦2,500 and ₦10,000 each.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the legal efforts have so far yielded no results, with the funds raised disappearing without explanation.

"We were meeting in Sauka. After meeting about six times, there was nothing like that again. The money we gathered, we don't know where they took it to, and we weren't paid back," James lamented.

READ ALSO: People look up to you - SAN urges Wike, Kingibe to cooperate to develop FCT

Another indigene, Obadiah Tanko, emphasised the deep historical ties the community has to the land now claimed by NAF.

"I've been living in Nuwalege for 15 years, though I am an indigene. When they first came, they used beacons to mark some places. That was years ago. Some of our grandfathers were buried where the base is now," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanko also highlighted the earlier demolition in 2007, which only targeted part of the community but has now expanded to engulf the entire area.

The demolition has had a devastating impact on the lives of the displaced residents, many of whom are now scattered across various communities such as Zamani, Sauka, Giri, and Gwagwalada.

Folashade Olatunde, a mother of five, described the painful separation of her family due to the forced eviction.

"We left the community on January 15, 2024. They didn't pay us any compensation, nothing at all. My family and I are separated, and I had to take some of our property back home.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I stay here with my husband and my two youngest children. My oldest son and the one immediately after him sleep in a nearby church while my daughter is in Ekiti with my family," she recounted.

Despite the severe disruption to their lives, the residents have yet to receive any meaningful response from the government.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN] Pulse Nigeria

NAF spokesperson AVM Edward Gabkwet directed the displaced families to address their grievances with the Ministry of Defence or the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), stating, "NAF does not compensate for lands allocated to it by the Federal Government."

ADVERTISEMENT

The lack of compensation has left many in dire straits. Elizabeth Olushola, another victim of the demolition, revealed that she had not been compensated for the loss of her home and a block of four classrooms she had built.

"They didn't give us any money, nobody even approached us. The government should compensate us because I see this as suffering," she said.

Festus Keyamo
Festus Keyamo Pulse Nigeria

The Presidency, through Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, distanced itself from the issue, referring inquiries to the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, neither official has provided any clarity on the compensation issue, leaving the displaced residents in limbo.

The situation in Nuwalege highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Indigenous communities in Nigeria, where development projects often come at the expense of vulnerable populations.

As the government pushes forward with its plans to expand the Presidential Air Fleet, the displaced families of Nuwalege continue to wait for justice and the compensation they desperately need to rebuild their lives.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG faces backlash over demolition of 200 FCT homes for presidential fleet

FG faces backlash over demolition of 200 FCT homes for presidential fleet

NAF airstrikes kill several terrorists near Lake Chad after

NAF airstrikes kill several terrorists near Lake Chad after

We're not left out of student loan scheme, UNIZIK debunks South-East exclusion

We're not left out of student loan scheme, UNIZIK debunks South-East exclusion

Nigerian students in Benin Republic beg Tinubu for help after certificates ban

Nigerian students in Benin Republic beg Tinubu for help after certificates ban

Brace up Nigerians, thunderstorms, rains in major cities for 3 days from Friday

Brace up Nigerians, thunderstorms, rains in major cities for 3 days from Friday

Osun will distribute our generated electricity to neighbouring states - Adeleke

Osun will distribute our generated electricity to neighbouring states - Adeleke

Banditry: Afenifere asks FG to allow corps members serve in their zones

Banditry: Afenifere asks FG to allow corps members serve in their zones

Obaseki begins construction of 6,000-capacity Edo Arena named after Rema

Obaseki begins construction of 6,000-capacity Edo Arena named after Rema

FG threatens striking doctors with 'no work, no pay' policy

FG threatens striking doctors with 'no work, no pay' policy

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dave Umahi, Nigeria's Minister of Works.

Umahi says FG needs over ₦16trn to complete inherited road projects

Aliko Dangote [Getty Images]

Benue youths back Dangote as cement empire faces new threats

Nigeria Data Protection Sector [LinkedIn]

₦555m fine: Nigerian bank responds to data breach allegation

A stream of children wait in line during a food distribution at a feeding centre. [Getty Images]

FG announces plan to relaunch school feeding programme