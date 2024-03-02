Why inmates at Jos Custodial Centre rioted over food - Official

Spokesman of the command, Godfrey Longdiem, stated this in Jos on Saturday while reacting to media reports that inmates at the Jos Custodial Centre protested over a shortage of food on Friday.

He added that instead, the command was planning to change inmates’ menus because of the current hike in prices of foodstuffs.

“The command wishes to clarify that it has no intention or plan to reduce the quantity or quality of inmates’ ration but to supplement their meals as a result of the hike in prices of foodstuffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Inmates are normally served rice four times a week.

“Contractors, however, complained about incessant increases in prices of food items, particularly that of rice and consequently, they requested to serve rice twice a week and supplement with another food.

“This request did not go down well with the inmates, but the situation was later brought under control without harm or injury to anyone,’’ he stated.