Why Bishop Oyedepo trends on Twitter after Betta Edu’s suspension

Bayo Wahab

In December 2023, Betta Edu said Bishop David Oyedepo prayed for her to become a minister.

Betta Edu received Bishop David Oyedepo's blessing to become a minister. [Punch]

President Tinubu suspended Edu on Monday, January 8, 2024, over ₦585 million palliative scandal.

The president directed the embattled minister to immediately hand over to the permanent secretary of her ministry and also urged her to fully cooperate with the investigating authorities.

Edu’s suspension has got Nigerians talking on Twitter now known as X, but interestingly, the conversation about her suspension trends along with the founder of the Living Faith Church on the social media platform.

It would be recalled that in December 2023, Edu revealed that Oyedepo prayed for her to become a minister.

The minister while recounting her Shiloh experience and sharing testimonies at the church’s annual programme in Ota, Ogun State, said on the last day of Shiloh 2022, Oyedepo laid his hand on her and prayed for her.

She said, “Last year at Shiloh 2022, I prayed and told God that by the next time I come for the next year’s Shiloh, I want to be a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“On the last day of Shiloh, just as I was walking out, I saw Papa, Bishop David Oyedepo, and I went to greet him and meet him as usual and I whispered to him, ‘Papa, I need you to pray for me. I have just one prayer request now’. And he said, ‘What is it?’ I said, ‘I want to come back to Shiloh 2023 as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’. He put his hand on my head and he said, ‘It is done’. I stood up and I left.”

However, with the suspension of the minister, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to raise conversations about Edu's 2023 Shiloh testimonies and the ₦585 million palliative scandal rocking her political career.

Edu is 37-year-old and she is the youngest minister in President Tinubu's government.

Here are some of the things Nigerians are saying about the suspended minister regarding Oyedepo's prayer for her ministerial ambition in 2022.

