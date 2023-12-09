Betta Edu says Bishop Oyedepo prayed for her to become minister at Shiloh 2022

Edu disclosed this while recounting her Shiloh 2022 experience during the church’s annual programme in Ota, Ogun State.

The minister said on the last day of Shiloh 2022, she walked up to Oyedepo to pray for her on her ministerial ambition and he laid his hand on her head and prayed.

“Last year at Shiloh 2022, I prayed and told God that by the next time I come for the next year’s Shiloh, I want to be a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“On the last day of Shiloh, just as I was walking out, I saw Papa, Bishop David Oyedepo, and I went to greet him and meet him as usual and I whispered to him, ‘Papa, I need you to pray for me. I have just one prayer request now’. And he said, ‘What is it?’ I said, ‘I want to come back to Shiloh 2023 as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’. He put his hand on my head and he said, ‘It is done’. I stood up and I left,” Edu narrated.

Seven months after receiving Pastor Oyedepo’s blessing at the annual event, President Bola Tinubu appointed Edu as a minister.

Appreciating God for achieving her ministerial ambition, Edu said, “I came today to return all glory to God that in spite of all odds, today I’m a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. One of the youngest in the Fourth Republic.

“People of my age are not at the Federal Executive Council of Nigeria in this Fourth Republic. But today, I can boldly stand here to say, ‘God did it’. I came to return all glory to God.”