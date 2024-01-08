Tinubu suspends Betta Edu over ₦585m scandal

The President suspended Edu on Monday, January 8, 2024, directing her to immediately hand over to the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, and asked her to fully cooperate with the investigating authorities.

President Tinubu also ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions involving Edu’s ministry and the agencies under the ministry.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced the development via his verified Twitter account as Nigerians called for a thorough investigation into the alleged breach of financial regulations.

Onanuga wrote: "In line with his avowed commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians, President Bola Tinubu suspends the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, from office with immediate effect.

"The President further directs the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the financial transactions involving the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as one or more agencies thereunder.

"The suspended Minister is hereby directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and she is further directed by the President to fully cooperate with the investigating authorities as they conduct their investigation."