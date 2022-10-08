Foreign loan hinders Abuja/Kano, Port-Harcourt/Maiduguri rail project - FG

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the 85 per cent loan meant for the rail project was expected to come from Chinese financiers.

According to him, the projects, which are ongoing, are being run through appropriation funds.

He said: “The Abuja-Kano and Port-Harcourt Maiduguri rail projects are ongoing but there is a challenge of the 85 per cent foreign loan yet to be secured.

“We have been driving this two projects solely through appropriation, which is part of the 15 per cent which Nigeria is supposed to contribute.

“Indeed I can tell you for sure that with respect to the Kaduna-Kano rail we have paid completely to the contractor the 15 per cent obligation of the Federal Government.

“Until we have the 85 per cent component, the project will have to be continually funded through the appropriation.’’

On the Transportation University in Daura, Sambo said some administrative challenges were responsible for the proposed take-off of the institution in September.

According to the minister, measures were, however, in place to resolve these challenges and commence operation of the school.

He said: “The Transportation University in Daura ought to have commenced in September but there are certain challenges being encountered.