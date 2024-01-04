ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We spend ₦750 daily to feed each inmate, not ₦200 - Correctional Service

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the Spokesman, the Service is making efforts to get approval for an upward review of the feeding allowance to reflect current economic realities.

An illustrative photo of Correctional Service officials addressing inmates [NAN]
An illustrative photo of Correctional Service officials addressing inmates [NAN]

Recommended articles

A statement by the Service Public Relations Officers, Abubakar Umar on Thursday in Abuja, said the media report was false, misleading and mischievous in all ramifications.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the public may wish to note that feeding allowance for inmates in Nigeria is in the public domain, and vendors are paid the approved amount upon completion of supply.

“Contract for ration supply is usually made public, and the conditions clearly stated for interested vendors to apply in line with the Public Procurement Act 2007.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Furthermore, every custodial centre has a ration committee that exercises a supervisory role over quality assurance of supply, preparation, and distribution to inmates to ensure that they are fed within the approved budget.

“The authorities have over the years, demonstrated commitment towards improving inmates’ welfare in terms of feeding as well as empowerment through effective reformation and rehabilitation programmes,” Umar said.

According to him, the Service is making efforts to get approval for an upward review of the feeding allowance to reflect current economic realities.

“It is unfair and unpatriotic for anyone to fabricate stories just to denigrate the Service.

“The public is advised to discountenance the false report.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Be assured of the irrevocable commitment of the Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa to work for the general good of persons in custody even as genuine support of well-meaning Nigerians would continue to be appreciated.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Protesters demand site for Lagos market

Protesters demand site for Lagos market

FMC Ebute-Metta IVF centre will crash price of procedure —Medical Director

FMC Ebute-Metta IVF centre will crash price of procedure —Medical Director

NPA, NIMASA get new Executive Directors as Tinubu makes raft of appointments

NPA, NIMASA get new Executive Directors as Tinubu makes raft of appointments

Kogi Poly holds combined convocation for 10 sets of graduating students

Kogi Poly holds combined convocation for 10 sets of graduating students

We spend ₦750 daily to feed each inmate, not ₦200 - Correctional Service

We spend ₦750 daily to feed each inmate, not ₦200 - Correctional Service

AIG orders dismissal of 2 inspectors for armed robbery, corruption

AIG orders dismissal of 2 inspectors for armed robbery, corruption

Makinde gives 4 inmates lifelines, changes death sentences to life imprisonment

Makinde gives 4 inmates lifelines, changes death sentences to life imprisonment

Poly lecturers ask FG to exclude tertiary institutions from 40% IGR deduction

Poly lecturers ask FG to exclude tertiary institutions from 40% IGR deduction

50% of Enugu pupils can't read, solve mathematics questions - Government

50% of Enugu pupils can't read, solve mathematics questions - Government

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Gov Lawal approves 13th month salaries for state, local govt workers

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide [Leadership News]

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide