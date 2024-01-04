We spend ₦750 daily to feed each inmate, not ₦200 - Correctional Service

A statement by the Service Public Relations Officers, Abubakar Umar on Thursday in Abuja, said the media report was false, misleading and mischievous in all ramifications.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the public may wish to note that feeding allowance for inmates in Nigeria is in the public domain, and vendors are paid the approved amount upon completion of supply.

“Contract for ration supply is usually made public, and the conditions clearly stated for interested vendors to apply in line with the Public Procurement Act 2007.

“Furthermore, every custodial centre has a ration committee that exercises a supervisory role over quality assurance of supply, preparation, and distribution to inmates to ensure that they are fed within the approved budget.

“The authorities have over the years, demonstrated commitment towards improving inmates’ welfare in terms of feeding as well as empowerment through effective reformation and rehabilitation programmes,” Umar said.

According to him, the Service is making efforts to get approval for an upward review of the feeding allowance to reflect current economic realities.

“It is unfair and unpatriotic for anyone to fabricate stories just to denigrate the Service.

“The public is advised to discountenance the false report.

