We are investigating Peremabiri oil spill in Bayelsa, says Shell

The people of Peremabiri community had lamented the adverse impact of the spill and alleged insensitivity, neglect by SPDC.

They said the delayed response to the spill by SPDC had led to damage to the land and marine environment and impacted a wider area.

SPDC in a reactive statement by its Spokesman, Mr Mike Adande, made available to NAN in Yenagoa confirmed the oil firm was aware of the report of the spill.

Adande said: “We are working with regulators and local community to investigate the reported incident.

“The Diebu Creek stopped injection into the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) on Feb 25, owing to constant breaches of the TNP by crude oil thieves.

“The TNP is currently undergoing tests with water main flushing.”

According to residents, the discharge of large volumes of crude into the environment has polluted the Nun river, swamps and farmlands causing hardships to the predominantly fishing and farming settlement.

Mr Return Koma, Chairman, Peremabiri Community Development Committee in a telephone interview with NAN on Monday, said officials of SPDC had convened a Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) to the flow station and impacted site for Monday.

“They called to say that they are coming for a JIV on Tuesday and shortly they shifted it to today being Monday, so we are waiting,” Koma said.