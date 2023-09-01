Uzodinma begins distribution of post subsidy palliatives

The state government started the distribution of the relief materials it received from the Federal Government.

Speaking on the development, Governor Uzodimma said that the effort was aimed at providing essential support to the residents in the wake of changes in subsidy policies.

The governor, however, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his economic initiatives in the policy transition of the country.

He disclosed that a committee has been inaugurated to capture all sectors, institutions, and groups, to ensure that every household in the state receives the palliative, irrespective of their political party affiliation.

It would be recalled that the governor recently got the nods of the people of Orlu zone for his second term bid.