ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Uzodinma gets endorsement of Orlu zone for second term

Bayo Wahab

Traditional rulers representing all the autonomous communities in Orlu attended the event and declared their support for Governor Uzodinma.

The people of Orlu zone declare support for Governor Hope Uzodinma. [IMSG]
The people of Orlu zone declare support for Governor Hope Uzodinma. [IMSG]

Recommended articles

During the just concluded Orlu Zone summit which was graced by sons and daughters of the zone and across party borders, the governor was applauded for his achievements in the state and across the South-East region.

In his reaction, Governor Uzodinma commended the people for their show of love, acceptability, and support.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to justify the trust reposed on him.

ADVERTISEMENT
Traditional rulers representing all the autonomous communities in Orlu attended the event . [IMSG]
Traditional rulers representing all the autonomous communities in Orlu attended the event . [IMSG] Pulse Nigeria

He said that his campaign was based on the promise to improve the lots of the people of the state. He, therefore, urged them not to give up, saying hope is coming.

“We will continue to bring Prosperity and empower our people,” he said.

The governor also reassured the people of his commitment to uphold and implement the charter of equity for the interest of all in the state to ensure power goes around the zones.

Traditional rulers representing all the autonomous communities in Orlu attended the event and declared their support for Governor Uzodinma.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

SEMA debunks rumours of palliatives given to APC members alone in the State

SEMA debunks rumours of palliatives given to APC members alone in the State

Army trains officers, security agencies on combating security challenges

Army trains officers, security agencies on combating security challenges

Tinubu presides over first FEC meeting 3 months after his inauguration

Tinubu presides over first FEC meeting 3 months after his inauguration

Gov Uzodinma gets endorsement of Orlu zone for second term

Gov Uzodinma gets endorsement of Orlu zone for second term

Katsina, first State to implement Treasury Single Account - Commissioner

Katsina, first State to implement Treasury Single Account - Commissioner

Shaibu declares governorship ambition as he pledges loyalty to Obaseki

Shaibu declares governorship ambition as he pledges loyalty to Obaseki

MOSIEND urges Tinubu to ignore call to sack NDDC boss

MOSIEND urges Tinubu to ignore call to sack NDDC boss

Minister outlines 8-point plan in message to creative industries, other stakeholders

Minister outlines 8-point plan in message to creative industries, other stakeholders

Navy reveals MV CECELIA vessel carries illegally Automotive Gas Oil

Navy reveals MV CECELIA vessel carries illegally Automotive Gas Oil

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies