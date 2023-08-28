Gov Uzodinma gets endorsement of Orlu zone for second term

During the just concluded Orlu Zone summit which was graced by sons and daughters of the zone and across party borders, the governor was applauded for his achievements in the state and across the South-East region.

In his reaction, Governor Uzodinma commended the people for their show of love, acceptability, and support.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to justify the trust reposed on him.

He said that his campaign was based on the promise to improve the lots of the people of the state. He, therefore, urged them not to give up, saying hope is coming.

“We will continue to bring Prosperity and empower our people,” he said.

The governor also reassured the people of his commitment to uphold and implement the charter of equity for the interest of all in the state to ensure power goes around the zones.