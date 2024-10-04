ADVERTISEMENT
US, UK want to destroy our bond with Nigeria, Russia reacts to flag saga during protest

Nurudeen Shotayo

Some Nigerians displayed the Russian flag during the recent nationwide hunger protest in the North, sparking speculations of foreign interference in the exercise.

US, UK want to destroy our bond with Nigeria, Russia reacts to flag saga during protest
US, UK want to destroy our bond with Nigeria, Russia reacts to flag saga during protest

In August, Nigerians in several states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) trooped to the streets to register their displeasure over the economic hardship caused by the reforms of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

However, the protest took a different dimension in the North as some demonstrators were seen waving the Russian flag and chanting slogans, inscribed on placards held aloft by others.

The incident created a heated debate as some citizens expressed concerns over the possibility of foreign interference in the nation's affairs.

The Department of State Service (DSS) later arrested seven Polish nationals in connection with the flag controversy, but they were later found to be students on a visit to Nigeria, which left all fingers pointing toward Russia.

The Eastern European country has been accused of a similar plot in recent political upheaval in the Sahel region, including neighbouring Nigeria Republic, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

Police arrest 76 suspects with 25 Russian flags in Kano.
Police arrest 76 suspects with 25 Russian flags in Kano. Pulse Nigeria

Reacting to the matter, the Russian government distanced itself from the flag controversy while blaming the US and other Western nations for trying to drive a wedge between it and Nigeria.

This is contained in a letter from the Russian government to the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, released to the press by Yury Paramonov, official Press Secretary of the Russian embassy in Nigeria on Friday, October 4, 2024.

Moscow insisted that Britain, the US, and Ukraine were linking it with protests in Nigeria to sour the cordial relationship between it and Abuja, advising the Federal Government not to fall for the plot.

“In particular, statements by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former Director of the British Council in Nigeria David Roberts, and the Ambassador of Ukraine to Nigeria Ivan Kholostenko have shamelessly and baselessly suggested that the use of Russian flags during recent protests is evidence of Russia’s interference and have further warned that this could happen again in the future.

“The Embassy categorically rejects such accusations and reiterates that the Russian Federation neither had any involvement in the protests that occurred in the recent past nor does it have any connection to any potential future demonstrations or unrest.

“Russia has always respected the sovereignty of Nigeria. We strictly adhere to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of independent states.

“By contrast, the coordinated media campaign by Western and Ukrainian officials and outlets clearly points to their attempts to meddle in Nigeria’s internal affairs and shift the blame for any consequences onto the Russian Federation.

“We greatly value the level of relations between our two countries, support only peaceful dialogue within the legal framework as the proper means to resolve any internal disputes, and once again express our unwavering support for the leadership and the people of Nigeria,” the letter read in part.

Paramonov disclosed that the Embassy had conveyed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s congratulations to President Tinubu on the occasion of Nigeria’s National Day.

“The Embassy also extends its best wishes to the people and Government of Nigeria for prosperity and stability, and we hope for continued cooperation and deepening relations between our two countries,” he added.

