Tinubu asks security agencies to crack down on those flying Russian flag

Bayo Wahab

Musa said those flying foreign flags were mainly children who were being pushed to do so.

President Bola Tinubu and protesters.
President Bola Tinubu and protesters.

Gen. Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, said this while briefing State House correspondents after the National Security Council meeting.

He said the service chiefs briefed the President on the current security situation in the country.

He added that the briefing was necessitated by the ongoing nationwide protests, which resulted in violence in some states.

“Initially, when the protest started they said it was a peaceful protest but we have realised that there are individuals that are willing to take advantage of it to cause mayhem.

“And we can see clearly what has happened since it has commenced. Criminals have taken over with a lot of looting taking place, stealing and all sorts happening,” he said.

He said the situation became worrisome as foreign flags were flown within the sovereignty of Nigeria, and that was totally unacceptable.

“We are warning in clear terms and the President has also said we should convey this, that we will not accept anybody, any individual flying any foreign flag in Nigeria.

“That is a treasonable offence, and it will be viewed and treated as such. So, nobody should allow himself to be used by any individual,” said the general.

He said those flying foreign flags were mainly children who were being pushed to do so.

“We’re following up with those who are sponsoring them. Some people are pushing them because the flags were also made. We have identified those behind it and we are going to take serious action against them.

“The President is clear on his instructions for us not to accept anyone that wants to disrupt the peace and tranquility of Nigeria,” he said.

He said all security agencies were ready to defend democracy and the sovereignty of the nation.

“We will not accept anyone taking any action, for whatever reason to want to push for any change of government.

“Democracy is what we stand for, democracy is what we will continue to defend,” he said.

The CDS said he had earlier stated that the military would step in if the protests got out of hand.

“You can see that some subversive elements are pushing individuals to carry Russian flags in Nigeria; that is crossing the red line, and we will not accept that."

President Tinubu had in a national broadcast on Sunday pleaded with the organisers of the nationwide protest to suspend the action as it had gone violent in some states with the attendant loss of lives and destruction of property.

He also warned that he would not sit and watch some people used by opposition politicians to truncate democracy in the country.

The meeting was attended by all the service chiefs, Vice President Kashim Shetima, Mr Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser, and Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector-General of Police, among others.

Bayo Wahab

