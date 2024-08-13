Police transfer 76 pro-Russian protesters to Abuja for sedition probe

The suspects were reportedly arrested for flying Russian flags during recent nationwide hunger protests that escalated into violence in several parts of northern Nigeria.

In a press briefing on Monday, Kano State Commissioner of Police Salman Garba confirmed the arrests and subsequent transfers.

"In line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the Kano Command worked diligently and professionally towards addressing the aftermath of these events," Garba stated.

"These efforts resulted in the arrest of 873 suspects and the recovery of a large quantity of exhibits."

Police to commence probe on 76 pro-Russian protesters

The 76 suspects, now in Abuja, are under investigation for their alleged role in the protests.

"We have also transferred a foreigner who was among the suspects to the Force Headquarters for discreet investigation on charges of sedition," Garba added.

The Commissioner also revealed that 150 individuals have been arrested for violating the curfew imposed during the unrest, while six others are facing charges related to the destruction and looting of the Kano Printing Press.

"In addition to these arrests, 600 suspects are facing prosecution for various offences, including criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance, riot, theft, mischief, and arson," Garba noted.

The police also recovered looted property, including two AK-47 rifles, during the crackdown.