The non-academic staff at Nigerian universities are set to embark on an indefinite strike on February 5, 2021.

The Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU announced this in a communique on Friday, January 22, 2021.

The communique reads in part, “It is in line with the resolution of our members nationwide, that the leadership of the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU hereby resolve as follows: That members of NASU and SSANU shall embark on an indefinite, comprehensive and total strike with effect from midnight of Friday, 5th February 2021.

“That two weeks’ notice effective from today, Friday 22nd January 2021, is hereby given to Government and relevant stakeholders of this development.”

This is coming is coming barely a month after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) called off its industrial action after nine months.

ASUU called off the strike on December 23, 2020, after agreeing on major issues with the Federal Government.