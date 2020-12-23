The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called off its strike action after agreeing on major issues with the Federal Government.

The union's strike started in March 2020 right before Nigeria went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been negotiating with the government on a range of issues since then.

ASUU National President, Biodun Ogunyemi, announced at a media briefing on Wednesday, December 23 that the union finally reached an agreement with the government during a meeting on Tuesday.

He said the suspension of the strike takes effect from Thursday, December 24.

Details later.