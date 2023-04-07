Unilorin completes 1st phase of ₦120m asphalt road

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project is located on a portion of the main road on its main campus.

The project is funded with over ₦120 million under Capital Appropriation Fund of year 2022.

Handing over the road, Alhaji Taiwo Eleja, the Director of the constriction company (Rasimtor Nig. Ltd.), explained that it covered 1.4 kilometers of the road stretching from the University gate to a distance away from the University Jalala quarters junction.

According to him, the federal government project grant was originally meant to handle 5.5 kilometer road asphalt overlay from the main gate to the senate building roundabout.

He said that the project is a good style for the entire University community, while also appealing for the quick release of the funds to complete the 2nd and 3rd phases of the project.

Eleja acknowledged the efforts of the University management, adding that the project is a good style for the entire university community.

“We look forward to the release of the funds to complete the 2nd and 3rd phases of the Federal Government Asphalt overlay project,” he said.

Ramon Amao, the Director of Works, Unilorin, said that the road project was due to a request that was made by the university in the year 2020 for the laying of asphalt.

The director said that with the completion of the 1.4 kilometers, the government will be notified about what the first tranche of money could do so that more funds can be made available to fully complete the remaining portion of the project.

“As funds are released the project will keep moving till it gets to the finish line. The Asphalt overlay is a project by the Federal Government and it’s not regarded as part of the remodeling of the gate.

“The remodeling of Unilorin gate is a donation from a friend of the Vice Chancellor and work has since begun,” he said.

Amao said that the benefits of the asphalt overlay would bring about free vehicular movement, adding that it would discourage wear and tear of vehicles because it has zero tolerance for potholes.