University of Calabar announces over 100% increase in undergraduate tuition fees

The increment was necessitated by the current economic realities and the need to maintain the academic standard which the university was known for.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the announcement was made in a statement made available to newsmen in Calabar on Monday. In the statement by the institution’s spokesman, Mr Effiong Eyo, it said the upward review of the fees was taken at an emergency meeting of the university’s Senate on Friday.

The release disclosed that the implementation of the upward review takes effect from the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions. NAN reports that with the increment, freshers, returning students and the final year students for the non science courses are expected to pay ₦111,000, ₦91,500 and ₦114,000 respectively.

In addition, they are also to pay ₦36,500, ₦21,500 and ₦21,500 respectively as third party dues. Similarly, fees for science courses were increased to ₦155,000, ₦125,000 and ₦148,000 respectively for freshers, returning students and final year students.

In a likewise manner, they are also to pay ₦38,500, ₦21,500 and ₦21,500 respectively as third party dues. NAN reports that before the increment, tuition fees for an average student, depending on the department, was ₦64,050 for freshers, ₦52,050 for final year and ₦49,500 for the returning students.

The management noted that the increment was necessitated by the current economic realities and the need to maintain the academic standard which the university was known for.

