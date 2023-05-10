The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Umahi swears in 4 new commissioners with 20 days left in office

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umahi wants the new commissioners to use the little opportunity available to them to leave a legacy.

Dave Umahi will leave office as Ebonyi State governor on May 29, 2023 after eight years in charge [Oriental Times]
Dave Umahi will leave office as Ebonyi State governor on May 29, 2023 after eight years in charge [Oriental Times]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioners, who were screened earlier by the State House of Assembly, were sworn in at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki.

The new Commissioners include the former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development, Enekwachi Akpa.

Others are the former SSA to the Governor on Aviation and Technology, Obianuju Aloh, former SSA to the Governor on Legal Matters, Emeka Nwode and a former SA to the Governor on Projects, Uchenna Nwankpuma.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor also inaugurated members of the Inauguration Committee for the May 29 handover.

The governor charged the newly sworn-in commissioners to use the little opportunity available to them to leave a legacy in their services to the state and humanity.

Umahi, during the EXCO meeting, also received the newly-recruited 400 staff of the President Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Onueke, Ebonyi State.

He charged them to exhibit the highest level of commitment and patriotism in the discharge of their duties, stressing that the airport is one of the prime projects of the state.

"We feel very much fulfilled about that airport, and people have not stopped talking about it. It was almost an impossible task. Please take very good care of that airport, it belongs to all of us.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My last advice is that if you want to succeed in life, take care of the public property the way you would of your personal property.

"And even if man does not reward you, God will surely do," he advised.

Umahi congratulated the newly recruited staff and commended the Head of Service, the SSA on Aviation and all who facilitated the recruitment process.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I can’t serve as FCT minister under Tinubu’s government  —  El-Rufai

I can’t serve as FCT minister under Tinubu’s government  —  El-Rufai

Umahi swears in 4 new commissioners with 20 days left in office

Umahi swears in 4 new commissioners with 20 days left in office

Buhari's dentist keeps him in London for 1 more week

Buhari's dentist keeps him in London for 1 more week

Tinubu tells Adeleke to work for Osun people after Supreme Court victory

Tinubu tells Adeleke to work for Osun people after Supreme Court victory

UN says peace negotiations to end conflict in Ukraine currently not feasible

UN says peace negotiations to end conflict in Ukraine currently not feasible

Fire incidents in Kano claim 23 lives in 1 month

Fire incidents in Kano claim 23 lives in 1 month

Has any candidate ever won at the Presidential Election Tribunal?

Has any candidate ever won at the Presidential Election Tribunal?

How long does it take to resolve a presidential election petition?

How long does it take to resolve a presidential election petition?

Adeleke dedicates Supreme Court victory to God, people of Osun

Adeleke dedicates Supreme Court victory to God, people of Osun

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out

President Muhammadu Buhari at the launching of the 1 million bags of rice pyramid in Abuja. [Presidency]

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president

Jordan Demay was a 17 year old high school football star [The US Sun]

3 Nigerians arrested for sexual exploitation, causing death of American teen