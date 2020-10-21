Hoodlums have gone on rampage in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital and most populous city--burning buses here, damaging public property there and daring armed police officers and soldiers on the streets.

On Wednesday, October 21, hoodlums marched to Television Continental (TVC), forced employees out of the building and seized their gadgets and belongings.

The TV station went off air, smack in the middle of a live program.

Thereafter, the TVC property sprawled on Ikosi Ketu, was set on fire.

There are reports that ChannelsTV has just gone off the air, with hoodlums said to be heading that way.

Mass transit buses belonging to the Lagos State government, have also been set on fire in the Oyingbo suburb.

The buses are popularly called Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and were parked at the Oyingbo terminal.

There are reports that the home of the mother of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the Surulere area of Lagos, has been set ablaze by hoodlums.

Punch reports that Sanwo-Olu’s family home on Omididun street in Lagos Island, has been razed to the ground.

A building belonging to the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) has also been set on fire in the Apapa area.

In Yaba, young men dared gun-wielding soldiers and gave them a chase.

#EndSARS protest turns violent in Mushin as police kill 13 persons. [Twitter/@OmoSanusiii]

Arsonists have taken over the streets of Lagos, amid a curfew, destroying everything in sight, damaging government property and setting everything on fire.

Viewed from the sky, Lagos is currently one huge ball of fire.

The Lekki-Ikoyi toll has been set ablaze and cars on the parking lot of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) have been torched.

Sporadic gunshots have punctuated the still Lagos air since security operatives opened fire on unarmed protesters in Lekki on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Scores were reportedly killed and injured during the shooting, but Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has just announced that no lives were lost during the incident.

Sanwo-Olu imposed a curfew in Lagos on October 20; after hoodlums burnt three police stations in the Orile area to the ground.

Young Nigerians have hit the streets in cities across Nigeria since October 4, while demanding for holistic police reforms and an end to police brutality under the 'End SARS' banner.

More than 30 persons have now died since the protests began penultimate week.

In Benin, hoodlums orchestrated a prison break and set inmates free.

In Abuja, clashes between thugs and protesters on one hand and protesters and police personnel on the other, have turned violent and bloody. Cars have been burnt as well in Nigeria's capital city.